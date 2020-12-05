You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Jane A. HAWKINS
JANE A. HAWKINS (née Crawford) Jane died peacefully in her 89th year on November 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Allan (2009); her brother, Fredrick; daughter, Melissa Jane and her grandson, Christopher. Jane will be missed by her sons, Matthew (Christel), Mark (Dianne), Timothy (Pauline), Gregory (Maureen) and Adam (Leilani); also by her 12 grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and her sister, Patricia Maynard. A private family interment will be held at a future date. 'Every journey has an end, and the end of the journey is called home'

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
