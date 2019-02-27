JANE ALICE RUMBLE (nee Denholm) June 20, 1947 - Feb. 23, 2019 Sorrowfully, we announce the peaceful passing of Jane Rumble at the Simcoe Hospice on February 23, 2019 after a gallant battle with cancer, diagnosed in 2000. Born in Hamilton in 1947, to parents, Norman John (Jack) Denholm and Catherine Denholm (Galbraith.) Survived by brother John Denholm (Cathy), and predeceased by sisters Ann Denholm Crosby (David) and Susan Denholm (John.) Loving wife of Bruce, mother to Michael Curry (Mary), stepmother to Darren (Jennifer) and Carrie (Jason Tricker), and amazing grandma to Jordan, Sean, Carson, Chris, Brandon, Alexa and Graeson. Nieces and nephews, Andrew (Kim, Holly and Jack), Peter (Leaha and Emily) and Kate (Susi and Owen) will miss their spirited aunt. We will all miss you, Jane, but we will never forget your spirit. Cremation has taken place and interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will follow in the Spring. Date to be announced. Full obituary and condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019