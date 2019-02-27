You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane RUMBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Alice RUMBLE


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Alice RUMBLE Obituary
JANE ALICE RUMBLE (nee Denholm) June 20, 1947 - Feb. 23, 2019 Sorrowfully, we announce the peaceful passing of Jane Rumble at the Simcoe Hospice on February 23, 2019 after a gallant battle with cancer, diagnosed in 2000. Born in Hamilton in 1947, to parents, Norman John (Jack) Denholm and Catherine Denholm (Galbraith.) Survived by brother John Denholm (Cathy), and predeceased by sisters Ann Denholm Crosby (David) and Susan Denholm (John.) Loving wife of Bruce, mother to Michael Curry (Mary), stepmother to Darren (Jennifer) and Carrie (Jason Tricker), and amazing grandma to Jordan, Sean, Carson, Chris, Brandon, Alexa and Graeson. Nieces and nephews, Andrew (Kim, Holly and Jack), Peter (Leaha and Emily) and Kate (Susi and Owen) will miss their spirited aunt. We will all miss you, Jane, but we will never forget your spirit. Cremation has taken place and interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will follow in the Spring. Date to be announced. Full obituary and condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.