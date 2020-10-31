JANE ALISON COCKBURN HILL née Strathy True to form, our much loving and much loved Mum, said "I am out of here" at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto. Mum passed away peacefully and suddenly, but with her at her side were daughter, Sara; son, James; much loved cousin, Patricia Davidson and son, John, in Collingwood on October 25, 2020. She made it to heaven in time for the 5 p.m. cocktails with family and friends. She is not gone, she has just gone ahead... Born in Toronto on January 8, 1934, Mum was the very special daughter of Colonel James Gowan Kirkpatrick Strathy (deceased) and Catherine Millard (Cockburn) Strathy (deceased). Educated at Whitney Public School, Bishop Strachan School and Jarvis Collegiate, Toronto, Ontario. Playful sister to Robert A.C. Strathy (deceased) and sister-in-law to Helyn and magical twin to the other half of the dynamic duo, John G.B. Strathy (deceased) and his wife Jane (deceased) and by her youngest brother James Donald Strathy (deceased). Glorious summers were spent at our farm at Strathlochan in King, where life was one big party and infused with orange, purple and fuscia colours. Survived by her children from her first marriage to good friend and latterly companion, Peter H. Warren, are John Peter Warren (Judy), James Strathy Warren and Sara Jane Warren-Francisco. Amazing and lively "Granny Jane" to her in-laws and adoring six grandchildren, Christan, Melanie, Niko and Dylan Kalbermatten-Warren and their wonderful mother Evelyne of Zermatt, Switzerlan and to Justin and Hunter Francisco and their special father Michael of Mississauga. Mum was also the much loved and cherished wife of William F. Hill (deceased). Mum also left behind many special generations of nieces and nephews who always loved seeing her. She was a character. Our Mum, known to many for her legendary personality and colourful sense of humour was known simply as "Jane 08" for her total devotion to friends and volunteerism at Distress Centre and POINT. Jane was spirited, caring, an enthusiastic mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many. And, most importantly Mum loved to volunteer for the community. In the early days she even rode around in police cars to see first hand what was going on in the community. She was an avid participant with Young People's Theatre and Distress Centre as a volunteer and fundraiser. In 2003, she was awarded the Governor General's Caring Canadian Award "In recognition of your outstanding and selfless contribution to your community and to Canada." Along with Bill and friends she loved and played golf at the Toronto Hunt Club, York Downs and in West Palm Beach. She played tennis at the Badminton and Racquet Club. Mum loved to travel the world and she and Bill settled twice in England for a wee stint. She even flew the Concorde with her Dad. Our Mum has left a huge void in our hearts, but she has left us with so many happy memories, which usually ended in laughter or left you wondering what's next or what is she going to say next? Who remembers her coming home with a red camero with white top and three weeks later it was painted pumkin orange? Our childhood friends always received a welcome hand and sage advice from her by helping those that were afraid to seek their own parent's advice. Mum wasn't judgemental. She was always hands on. Special thanks to the excellent care provided at Revera and Toronto East General Hospital at this time. Condolences may be shared at www.morleybedford.ca
. A fun get together will be held in the spring when weather permits and Covid-19 restrictions allow. Until then please share a memory of Mum, laugh, have a scotch, wear something blue and listen to Neil Diamond. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated by the family to The Toronto Distress Centres of Greater Toronto, 10 Trinity Square, M5G 1B1.