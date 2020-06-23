|
JANE ARMSTRONG nee STURGEON Jane died peacefully in Toronto on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Meaford, Ontario to Dr. Leland W.C. and Martha (Currier) Sturgeon. A source of great pride for Jane was her father's role as a Public Health pioneer in Ontario. Jane was predeceased by her husband Barry N. Armstrong (d.2009), to whom she was affectionately known as 'Bun'. She is survived by her children, Lynn Armstrong (Sandy MacDonald) of Vancouver, BC, Michael Armstrong (Jessica Sheehan) of White Rock, BC, and Ann Armstrong (Jay Duffield) of Toronto, ON; and by her beloved grandchildren, Jack and Bryn Armstrong, and Jamie, Roz and Harry Duffield. Jane was predeceased by older brother, Bill Sturgeon (d.2004) and is survived by her sister, Penny Ecclestone and by many nieces and nephews. Jane excelled academically and graduated Valedictorian of her high school class at Welland High and Vocational School. She went on to graduate on the Dean's List from the Business School HBA/Secretarial Science program at the University of Western Ontario in 1956. Jane had a varied career which included working at McMaster University, teaching at Seneca College, and ended with 15 years in Executive Search before retiring in 1998. She and Barry enjoyed traveling to Europe, Australia, Alaska, China and closer to home to the east and west coasts for family and friend visits. Jane was an active volunteer for many years with Wellspring Cancer support in Oakville. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing golf, tennis and bridge, walking her succession of dogs and reading a good mystery. Her seemingly idyllic early childhood in Meaford, and her time at Western as a Pi Phi making lifelong friends, brought her great joy and comfort. A private family service will be held at a later date when travel becomes a little less complicated. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Oakville Humane Society. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 23 to June 27, 2020