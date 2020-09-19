JANE BRÉHAUT LEDUC (née Saunders) September 9, 2020 Died peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after a short illness, days shy of her 82nd birthday. Born in Toronto to Dyce C. Saunders and Sybil Audrey Smith, Jane was sister to the late Martha Moore (Kit Moore) and Tom Saunders (Ingrid). Jane married the late Pierre Leduc and is survived by her children, Aimée Leduc (J-M Côté) and Jean-Pierre Leduc (Fredy Calvete). Jane was aunt and great-aunt to Graeme Moore (Maybel); David Moore (Jen) and children Lily, Audrey, Alex and Katie; Jennie Moore (Jake); Christine Kreis- Saunders (Cedric) and daughters Zoe, Lielle and Vivienne. A graduate of BSS and Trinity College, U of T, Jane lived in Europe in the 60's, and later followed her creative instincts to enjoy success acting in theatre and radio. Jane later earned a degree in education, and taught in the TBE and as an ESL teacher. Jane's love and support of the arts knew no bounds. Unfailingly kind, thoughtful, clever, loyal, funny and stimulating, Jane's charm, grace, elegance and humour will be profoundly missed by all. A full remembrance may be read here by Jane's son: https://bit.ly/2RGRN5b