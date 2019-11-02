|
JANE CATHERINE SMITH On the morning of her 87th birthday, Jane C. Smith died peacefully October 16, 2019 in West Vancouver. The daughter of Sheldon and Jessie (née McInnes) Banwell, she was predeceased also by her husband Neil McCabe Smith. Survived by her children Gregory, Sheila Boulton (David), Nancy Webster, Stephen (Nicole), and Kevin (Erin), grandchildren Jennifer Opsahl (Kevin), Geoffrey Boulton, Kimberly Webster, Sarah Jane, Jessie, William, Neil, Alix, Adam, and Charlotte Smith, and great- grandchildren Quinn and Asher Opsahl. Her funeral was celebrated October 29th in West Vancouver.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019