You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Services Ltd.
450 West 2nd Avenue
Vancouver, BC V5Y 1E2
(604) 736-0268
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Catherine SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Catherine SMITH Obituary
JANE CATHERINE SMITH On the morning of her 87th birthday, Jane C. Smith died peacefully October 16, 2019 in West Vancouver. The daughter of Sheldon and Jessie (née McInnes) Banwell, she was predeceased also by her husband Neil McCabe Smith. Survived by her children Gregory, Sheila Boulton (David), Nancy Webster, Stephen (Nicole), and Kevin (Erin), grandchildren Jennifer Opsahl (Kevin), Geoffrey Boulton, Kimberly Webster, Sarah Jane, Jessie, William, Neil, Alix, Adam, and Charlotte Smith, and great- grandchildren Quinn and Asher Opsahl. Her funeral was celebrated October 29th in West Vancouver.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -