SISTER JANE DWYER, CSJ(formerly Sister Mary Ambrose) Died peacefully at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario on November 14, 2020 in the 74th year of her religious life. Mary Jane Dwyer was born to Ambrose James Dwyer from Caledon, Ontario, and Mary Cecelia Heffernan from Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Sister Jane will be sadly missed by her many cousins, friends, former students and sisters in community. Sister Jane was educated by the Sisters of St. Joseph in both elementary and high school and entered the Congregation on September 8, 1947. She pursued the teaching profession and excelled in the teaching of Science, Mathematics and English. Her personal joy as a teacher and rapport with her students was inspiring. She was very much loved by her students at St. Joseph's Islington, St. Joseph's College School and St. Joseph's Morrow Park, where she was also the librarian. Following her retirement from teaching and librarian work, Sister Jane ministered in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, where she made a valuable contribution through her presence and writing the history of the Parish. She also served in ministry to the First Nations people at Fort St. James, British Columbia. In recent years, Sister Jane resided at St. Joseph's Residence where she continued her love of reading, and prayer for the needs of our world. Sister Jane was cared for with compassion and love by the staff at the Residence. May she rest in peace. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, followed by Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto ON M4H 1M2.



