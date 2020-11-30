JANE ELIZABETH FINNAN It is with deep sadness that we share the untimely passing of our dear Jane Elizabeth Finnan, age 54, from a heart attack in her sleep on November 14, 2020 at her Toronto home. Jane was born October 4, 1966 in Toronto and was the cherished only child of Jay Carroll Finnan and the late Norma Lorraine Finnan (née Hunnisett). She leaves behind her beloved daughter Anne Elizabeth Dorward, as well as her several feline rescue kitties. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and extended family. Due to the current lockdown, a small private service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. EST. There will be a YouTube livestream of this service which will start at approximately 12:45 p.m. EST. A larger memorial tribute / 'celebration of life' service and reception for Jane will take place next year depending on Covid regulations. To receive the link to the funeral livestream on Tuesday and to be placed on the notification list for the memorial tribute next year, please send an email to annedorward0@gmail.com. Donations can be made in Jane's name to the Toronto Public Library Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
