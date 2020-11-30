You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Jane Elizabeth FINNAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANE ELIZABETH FINNAN It is with deep sadness that we share the untimely passing of our dear Jane Elizabeth Finnan, age 54, from a heart attack in her sleep on November 14, 2020 at her Toronto home. Jane was born October 4, 1966 in Toronto and was the cherished only child of Jay Carroll Finnan and the late Norma Lorraine Finnan (née Hunnisett). She leaves behind her beloved daughter Anne Elizabeth Dorward, as well as her several feline rescue kitties. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and extended family. Due to the current lockdown, a small private service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. EST. There will be a YouTube livestream of this service which will start at approximately 12:45 p.m. EST. A larger memorial tribute / 'celebration of life' service and reception for Jane will take place next year depending on Covid regulations. To receive the link to the funeral livestream on Tuesday and to be placed on the notification list for the memorial tribute next year, please send an email to annedorward0@gmail.com. Donations can be made in Jane's name to the Toronto Public Library Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited A.W. Miles Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved