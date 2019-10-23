You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JANE ELIZABETH SCOTT (Goodchild) Passed away on October 18, 2019 in Ottawa, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Eric (predeceased). Jane was predeceased by her parents, Ida Goodchild (McDonnell) and Dr. Sandford Goodchild. Much loved mother of David (Laura Cupper), Sandie (Al Stinson), Brian (Evelyn Von Michalofski), Glen (Kim Scott). Adored grandmother of Carrie, Scott, Abhann, Julie, Reyna, Travis, Margaret, Joelle, Jeremy, Benjamin and Olive. Special great- grandmother of Chloe, Simeon, and Miller. Dear sister of John Goodchild. Jane's devotion to her family came first. She had a passion for geneology and was a tireless volunteer. Family will be receiving friends at the West Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 150 Woodroffe Avenue (at Richmond Road), Ottawa on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m., followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, donations to your charity of choice would be appreciated. Condolences/Tributes/ Donations www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-728-1761
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
