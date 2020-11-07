You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Jane Follett KELLY
JANE FOLLETT KELLY January 14, 1935 - Massachusetts, Cambridge County, U.S.A November 2, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta Jane passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, November 2, 2020 in Calgary. Jane made Calgary her adoptive home by choice, as she loved it, but it was far away from her birthplace of Cambridge, Massachusetts. She grew up in Scarsdale, New York and followed in the footsteps of her physician father by attending the Cornell University School of Nursing. After graduating, she worked delivering in-home nursing care to people in Boston. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Gordon, who was also working in Boston after graduating from university. They were married in Scarsdale but soon moved to Toronto. Jane remained active in the medical community for most of the rest of her life from heading up the volunteer department at North York General Hospital to working in the Emergency Department of Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary. After Gordon's death, she chose to remain in Calgary and opened a new chapter at Garrison Green Senior Community. Never shy to add her view on things she served on the Residence board until the last weeks of her life. She was loved. Jane will be greatly missed by many but mostly by her son, Douglas, her daughter, Susan and her sister Susan Morris. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Jane's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Jane Kelly, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes
5008 ELBOW DR. S.W.
Calgary, AB T2S 2L5
(403) 243-8200
