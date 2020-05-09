|
JANE HINTON STEVENSON 1936 - 2020 We are deeply saddened to report the peaceful passing of Jane Hinton Stevenson at home on May 6, 2020. It is a heartfelt loss to her husband of 56 years, Dave; her sons, John (Viktoriya), Dave (Rehgina) and Blair (Johanna); and her grandchildren, Owen, Sampo, David, Nolan and Griffin. Born on June 23, 1936 in Victoria, BC, she is the daughter of Richard F. Hinton and Merrie Girdwood and the sister of Judy Hinton Andrew and Roseanne Wheler (d. 2011). Jane was a passionate artist, never without a sketchbook or camera. She studied at St. Martin's School of Art in London, England and at OCA. There are hundreds of people in many countries who take pleasure in her sketches, drawings, portraits and photographs. Special thanks to Gisella and John at the Mira Godard Gallery in Toronto for their care, encouragement and support of Jane and her art over many years. Special thanks also to Dr. Virginia Griffin, Jane's family doctor for many years, and Emily McConnell and her team of PSW's, nurses, doctors and volunteers who cared so thoughtfully for Jane over the past many months. The exhibition of Jane's photographs at the Mira Godard Gallery that was scheduled to open May 2 has been postponed due to the pandemic. When the exhibition is rescheduled its opening day would be an appropriate occasion to celebrate Jane and her art.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020