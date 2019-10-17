|
|
JANE HOLLAND-POIRIER Passed away surrounded by her family on October 14, 2019. Daughter of Stanley Butler and Nesta Lewis of Hampton-in-Arden, England. Jane moved to Canada where she met her husband and love of her life, Clarence Poirier. The couple had two beautiful girls, Carolyn and Claire. A beautiful mind, Jane's brilliance was evident through her completion of degrees at Bristol, Harvard and Sorbonne Université as well as her international renowned public relations firm, Lewis Carroll Communications. Jane was a wonderful mother, capable of planning the most enviable parties. Jane had a true zest for life. She was known for lighting up a room with her unmatched smile, and a dance floor with her perfect rendition of Brown Sugar, she will be missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Memory Ball (a charity founded in part by her daughters) in Support of the Alzheimer Society of Toronto www.memoryball.org. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. "Til Morning Light to our Dancing Queen." Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019