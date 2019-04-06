|
JANE MILDRED ANN MARSHALL (née Clark) On March 27, 2019 in Ottawa in her 90th year. Beloved and steadfast wife of Charles Jordan Marshall (January 13, 1985). Cherished mother to Wendy (Egon), Andrew (Kerstin), and Christopher (Laura). Proud grandmother of Philip (Kaitlyn), Alex, Sebastian, Sarah, Shannon and Jordan. Dear sister of John Clark. And feisty godmother to Lise Moller. Ann will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a strong and independent woman with a great sense of humour. She was a dedicated representative of Canada abroad as a diplomatic spouse, an enthusiastic tennis and bridge player, a passionate opera fan, an intrepid traveller, an avid gardener and a gracious hostess. After a long but dignified battle with Alzheimer's, Ann died of complications resulting from a broken hip. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Beechwood National Memorial Centre, 280 Beechwood Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow. In Memoriam donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada are appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019