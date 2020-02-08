|
JANE MOFFETT FINN January 20, 1954 - January 24, 2020 With sadness we announce the passing of Jane Moffett Finn at the home she loved in Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Born in Toronto to Jean (Waddington VE3WAD) and Joseph Moffett (deceased), she leaves sister Mary Ellen Stephen (Ralph), her wonderful children with first husband, Craig Smith - Brenna (John Tracy) and Corby Smith (Cavell); and five grandchildren, Nolan, Rachel, and Hannah Tracy and Aiden and Liam Smith. Predeceased by beloved husband, Richard Finn and fiance, Bill Spangenberg, she will be in our hearts forever. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020