JANE PEPLER 1925 - 2020 Jane was born December 27, 1925, daughter of Harry and Mildred (Maguire) Clappison, and was the wife of Arthur Pepler (deceased). Mom died on April 14, 2020, and we are grateful that she passed away in our family home in the arms of her son. She made the most of her life and retained her joy and sense of humour until the very end. When we reflect on her life, we recognize how blessed she felt when in the company of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and how deeply blessed we all were by her. Everyone who met her felt the unconditional acceptance of her vibrant, beautiful, loving spirit. She was a fountain of love and her love flowed into the hearts of her family, friends, and students and through them touched others and helped make the world a kinder, more accepting place. It is a legacy that cannot be measured. Mom lived a full and adventurous life. Her heavenly singing voice earned her a starring role in a Varsity Review directed by Norman Jewison. She graduated from University of Toronto in Early Childhood Education and eventually ran her own nursery school, Dayspring. Anyone who walked into it experienced her love, grace, and playfulness. She was a respected leader in the Cradleship Creche, PTA, Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, and many Christian groups. Mom was an avid jogger and swimmer into her 90s. She travelled with her children from coast to coast to coast in Canada and around the world. Through all her adventures, she was guided and sustained by her faith, enabling her to meet life's challenges with grace and honesty. Her memory is treasured by her family: her sister, Mollyann Bishop; her children, Debra (Richard), Roger (Allyson), Robert (Cindy), and Derek; her grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer), Gillian (David), Matthew (Izabella), Kate (Lincoln), Julia (Marcus), Stephen, Daniel, Meghan, Geoffrey, Kevin (Alexis), and Matthew; and her great-grandchildren, Matthew, Katelyn, and Blair. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be notified of the celebration of her life. Jane was acutely aware of how much need there is in the world and we invite you, in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to a charity of your choice in Jane's memory. Please feel free to share memories at: www.humphreymiles.com.
