JANE S. WOOD Jane Stephenson Wood (Bull) 1929 -2019, joined her husband Peter and son David in the early hours of November 17, 2019, being held by her surviving children, Allison, Peter and Tony. She was truly fortunate to leave this world as she lived in it - peacefully and full of grace. Jane had a childhood of adventure and growth in Winnipeg Beach and Winnipeg, where she was Head Girl at Riverbend (Balmoral Hall) and graduated in Classics at University of Manitoba. She met the dashing 'fresh-off-the-boat' Peter Wood on a blind date in 1950, and danced into her future. She chose to direct her remarkable abilities into raising four cheerful kids while being instrumental in supporting her husband's career. Along the way, in Winnipeg, Toronto, the Isle of Man, England and Australia she was a mentor, supporter, confidant, helper to so many people in all kinds of circumstances, big and small. She lived the phrase 'It's better to be kind than to be right' - she did so with great laughter, grace, wine and, until she was 60, cigarettes (which she gave up as her 60th birthday present to her children). She absolutely bubbled with unconventional energy, charm and laughter. And she threw a heck of a party. As Jane moved into her next world, the room was filled with the sweet chatter of her first great grandchild, Angus. It was a perfect reminder of the love she left behind, her love that so many people from all over the world feel in their hearts. Jane left behind her two great-grandchildren in Australia: Angus (Courtenay) and Delaney (Alex) and eight grandchildren spread across Canada and Australia: Alexandra, Alastair (Simone), Amory, Manny (Mary), Yash (Bruno), Courtenay, Andrew, David (Colleen), and Fen (Elicia). Special thanks to all the extraordinary carers at the Simkin Centre, especially Maria Fe and Almaze, who became part of our family. A service will be held in Winnipeg in the summer of 2020, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019