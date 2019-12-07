|
|
JANE ANIDO Jane Stayt Anido passed away on December 4, 2019, in peace and comfort, at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto from an unexpected brain injury. She was surrounded by her loving family, friends and the incredible hospital staff. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Alexandra and Greg Mondre and Elizabeth and Daniel Berholz, grandchildren Zara, Hana, Jake and Will; her husband, Martin Low and his children, Jessica, Thomas (Erin) and Katie (Scott) and their children Oliver, Amelia, Sophie, Max, Olivia, Ben and Nico; her brother and sister-in-law Jonathan Stayt and Sharon McCarthy; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Philip and Diane Anido and their children Edward (Zoë), Hélène, Charles and their grandchild Charlotte. She is preceded in death by her parents, Reginald and Mavis Stayt and her husband Dr. David Anido. Jane was born in Bledington, England, in 1949. She emigrated to New Zealand with her family at the age of four and grew up in happy and simple times in Havelock North, Hawkes Bay. She was educated at Massey University in Palmerston North and then at The Broadcasting School in Christchurch where she met a young Canadian, David Anido, whom she married in 1973. Jane's professional life began in public journalism as the first woman television news presenter for the NZBC in Christchurch, NZ. She then moved to Australia with David and spent two years with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Jane and David moved to Ottawa in 1975, where Jane became a prominent voice in public broadcasting at the CBC in Ottawa. Her career was interrupted twice, when David, then a Canadian diplomat, was posted abroad and their family relocated, first to the Canadian Embassy in Rome, (1979-1984) and then to the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo (1987-1992). While in Japan, she worked for the NHK, the Japanese public broadcaster. Once back in Canada, Jane spent the rest of her professional life with the CBC, eventually becoming the Director of CBC News and Centres Programming at CBC headquarters in Toronto and then Managing Director of CBC in Ottawa. In 2015, Jane married Martin Low, a lifelong friend and new love. Their families merged, giving Jane the joy of five families and 11 gorgeous grandchildren. Jane and Martin enjoyed five idyllic years together. Jane also had a lifelong commitment to giving. She was a Board member and recently appointed Chair of OrKidstra, an Ottawa-based organization that has made a profound contribution to the advancement of children in under-served communities through musical education and development. Jane's last act of generosity was the donation of her organs through the Trillium Gift of Life Network (https://www.giftoflife.on.ca) for transplantation by the remarkable critical care and transplant teams at Sunnybrook. This inspirational gift of life for others helped ease the pain of her passing for her family. Jane has always loved flowers. However, we know her wishes would have been that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to OrKidstra (https://orkidstra.ca) or to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre "Critical Care Unit" (https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute) (designation "Other" "CrCU") where Jane was so lovingly cared for in her final days. A service and celebration of Jane's life will be held at in Ottawa in January 2020 with further details to be made available by her family, once confirmed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019