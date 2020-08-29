You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Janet Johnston ROY
1931 - 2020
JANET JOHNSTON ROY Roy- Died peacefully at her home on August 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and her selfless caregivers one week shy of her 89th birthday. Janet was predeceased by her husband T Lloyd Roy who she missed every day since his passing in 1999. Born in Ottawa on Aug 28th, 1931, Janet was the youngest of four children. She is now catching up with her parents Florence and Alex Jamieson, brothers Gilbert and Mack Jamieson, her sister Betty Jamieson, sisters-in-law Nora Jamieson and May Schaber, brother-in-law Art Schaber as well as niece Vicki Burch and great nephew Tom Jamieson who all went to Heaven before her. Janet studied violin with Kathleen Parlow at the University of Toronto where she attained her Artist's Diploma. She sang with the Festival Singers of Canada and at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Toronto; was concertmaster of the CBC orchestra in Ottawa and spent 31 years as the Principal Second Violin of the National Arts Centre Orchestra. Most recently, Janet was Concertmaster of the St John's Strings. Janet performed in many chamber concerts and recitals as violinist, violist and singer. She was passionate to explore new music as well as giving a new interpretation to a piece she had performed many times. Janet was proud grandma to Amanda Coe and Andrew Coe; cherished mother to daughters Nancy Coe (Martin), Alison Roy and Marion Roy (Paul Kennedy, Ryan, Joy and Sam); loving aunt to her nieces and nephews Judy (Mike), Wally (Louise), Mary (Jim), Peter (Sharon), Scot (Norma), Bruce and Anne as well as many great nieces and nephews (Graham, Rosie, Owen, Evan, Meghan, Sarah, Ben, Jacob, Nick) and one Grand Niece Augusta May. There will be a funeral on Saturday, September 5th at 2 p.m. at Tubman Funeral Homes - Garden Chapel, 3440 Richmond Road, Nepean, ON, K2H 8H7. Due to COVID protocols, if you are interested in being added to the attendance list or in watching the live feed, please contact www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting a Canadian Arts organization of your choice; or to the "Mrs. Janet and T.L. Roy Fund" through Ottawa Community Foundation (www.ofc-fco.ca) This foundation was created in 1999 by Janet to provide breakfast for Ottawa school children.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral
02:00 PM
Tubman Funeral Homes
Tubman Funeral Homes
3440 Richmond Road
Nepean, ON K2H 8H7
(613) 722-6559
