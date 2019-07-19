You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Janet Sylvia LAND

Janet Sylvia LAND Obituary
JANET SYLVIA LAND In her 76th year, a retired high school English and History teacher, died on July 16, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. She was the devoted daughter of the late Dr. H. David Land and the late Sophie Gold Land of Sydney, Nova Scotia, the dear sister of Dr. Vita J. Land (Dr. Harold Zarkowsky) of Chicago, Illinois, and of Ronald Land of Pugwash, Nova Scotia, the aunt of David L. Zarkowsky of Rochester, NY and of Sarah J. Dillas of Riverwoods, Illinois, and the great-aunt of 6. A graveside service will be held at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street, North York, Ontario M2R 1Y6 on Friday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m. The family would like to thank the devoted staff at Elm Grove Living Centre in Toronto who cared for Janet with compassion and skill during the last several weeks of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Tzedec Congregation, 1700 Bathurst Street, Toronto, Ontario M5P 3K3 www.beth-tzedec.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019
