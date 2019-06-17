JANET VICTORIA WAGNER (née Rehill) Passed away suddenly at the Credit Valley Hospital on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in her 56th year. Beloved wife of Anthony Wagner. Treasured daughter of Mary and the late Don Rehill. Beautiful baby sister of Michael (Vera) and Donald Jr. (Joanne) Rehill. Cherished daughter-in-law of Elfriede and the late Anton Wagner. Sister-in-law to; the late Hanna (John) Brady, Barbara (Paul) Watson and Nancy (Chuck) Wagner-Cave and the late Lorne Cave. Doting Aunt of; Andrea (Innes), Andrew (Olga), Jesse (Helen), Carly and Tyler Rehill. Great Aunt of; Archer Edwards, Evie Rehill and Charlotte Kannegiesser, as well as Julia and Michael Brady, Diana (Matt) Verbeek, Alex (Emily) Verbeek and Ashley Cave. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 and 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Janet to the SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2019