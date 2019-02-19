You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JANICE GREER LATCHAM (née Rogerson) Janice passed away peacefully at Baycrest Health Sciences on February 16, 2019 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Robin Dunn Latcham. She will be missed by her many friends and family including her step children Susan Goodson, Christopher Latcham (Janet) and Judith Booth (Andrew). In keeping with Janice's wishes cremation has taken place, there will be a private family interment. Donations in Janice's memory can be made to Friends of the Library, Trinity College. R. S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019
