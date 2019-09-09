You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Janice Rose HUGHES


1933 - 2019
Janice Rose HUGHES Obituary
JANICE ROSE HUGHES November 8, 1933 - September 6, 2019 Janice died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Lawrence Wright Jackson and Jocelyn Wilson Maud Brennan, and the loving and beloved wife of the late John Noel Hughes. Devoted father of Peter Lawrence (Julie) and Sarah Noel (Douglas), and proud Grammy of Marley and Jonathan. Sister of the late Esther Ann. Janice took great joy being an early childhood educator, was a member of the AECEO, and prior to that a member of the Junior League. She was a golfer, an avid fan of figure skating and tennis, enjoyed playing bridge and cherished her time at Grace Church on-the-Hill, The Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto and The Toronto Hunt. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11th between 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue). The funeral will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may make donations to Grace Church on-the-Hill or a children's charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019
