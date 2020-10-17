You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Jason ARBOUR
JASON ARBOUR Loving son of Kerry and Anne Arbour, beloved brother of Jana and Robyn, adored grandson of the last John and Marcia Wiseman, and the late Helene Arbour of Ottawa. Jason passed away peacefully, on Monday, October 12, 2020, and his memory will be held close by his cousins, aunts and uncles, his classmates, campmates and teammates. Jason will forever be remembered as a thoughtful, curious adventurer, with a quick wit and a ready laugh. He was involved in too many activities to list and was respected in all of his communities. He loved machines of all kinds, from computers to cars, and he loved building things with his own two hands. Armed with a wide-ranging and obscure knowledge, and an old-soul taste in music, Jason knew exactly who he was in this world. His life was too short and he leaves a long legacy for all those he touched. A private Family service was held on October 15, 2020 at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Kids Help Phone (416) 586-5437.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
