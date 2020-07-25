You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Jason AVERGUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason "Jack" AVERGUN


1935 - 2020
Jason "Jack" AVERGUN Obituary
JASON AVERGUN 'Jack' March 7, 1935 - July 22, 2020 Passed suddenly from a stroke on July 22, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Andrea Wexler, son-in-law William, grandchildren Daniel and Haley and many nieces and nephews. A private burial was held on July 23 at Sharon Memorial Park. To honor Jack's memory donations may be sent to the Falmouth Jewish Congregation at 7 Hatchwell Road, Falmouth MA 02563. You can also enjoy his favorite treat, ice cream, usually the entire pint!
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020
