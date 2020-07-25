|
JASON AVERGUN 'Jack' March 7, 1935 - July 22, 2020 Passed suddenly from a stroke on July 22, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Andrea Wexler, son-in-law William, grandchildren Daniel and Haley and many nieces and nephews. A private burial was held on July 23 at Sharon Memorial Park. To honor Jack's memory donations may be sent to the Falmouth Jewish Congregation at 7 Hatchwell Road, Falmouth MA 02563. You can also enjoy his favorite treat, ice cream, usually the entire pint!
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020