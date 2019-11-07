You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jason HOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Brian HOWE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Brian HOWE Obituary
JASON BRIAN HOWE It is with profound sadness that we announce that Jason Brian Howe passed away in Scottsdale Arizona on July 1, 2019, at 47 years of age. Jason was the dear husband of Kimberly and proud father of Spencer and Madison. He is also survived by his grandmother, Alice Howe, Tillsonburg, ON; parents, Brian and Pat Howe, Lake Wales, FL; Dinah and Don Smart, Blenheim, ON; brother, James and Katherine Howe and daughter, Ella, Oakville, ON; mother-in-law, Jo-Anne Ainsworth Welsh, Toronto, ON; father-in-law, Bill Welsh, Ottawa, ON; and sisters-in-law, Kathryn Welsh, Oakville, ON and Kristine Welsh, Unionville, ON. Jason was born in London, Ontario where he resided through his graduation from Western University before moving to Toronto, Calgary and Scottsdale. He lived life to the fullest, filled every room with his enthusiasm and was passionate about his family, health and fitness, music and giving back to his community. Jason will be forever remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. May he rest in peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -