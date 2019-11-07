|
JASON BRIAN HOWE It is with profound sadness that we announce that Jason Brian Howe passed away in Scottsdale Arizona on July 1, 2019, at 47 years of age. Jason was the dear husband of Kimberly and proud father of Spencer and Madison. He is also survived by his grandmother, Alice Howe, Tillsonburg, ON; parents, Brian and Pat Howe, Lake Wales, FL; Dinah and Don Smart, Blenheim, ON; brother, James and Katherine Howe and daughter, Ella, Oakville, ON; mother-in-law, Jo-Anne Ainsworth Welsh, Toronto, ON; father-in-law, Bill Welsh, Ottawa, ON; and sisters-in-law, Kathryn Welsh, Oakville, ON and Kristine Welsh, Unionville, ON. Jason was born in London, Ontario where he resided through his graduation from Western University before moving to Toronto, Calgary and Scottsdale. He lived life to the fullest, filled every room with his enthusiasm and was passionate about his family, health and fitness, music and giving back to his community. Jason will be forever remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. May he rest in peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019