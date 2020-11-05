JASON WEISS It is with a heavy heart that the family of Jason Weiss wish to announce his passing in the early evening of November 3, 2020. Jason was born at the same hospital where he died 65 years later - the Mount Sinai. Though he struggled with ill health for most of his adult life, he was a person of rare intellect who touched the lives of many. His grasp of computer science and mathematics at the very nascence of the information age would have positioned him to be a pioneer in the field had his struggles with his health not overcome him. He spent many years, decades even, struggling to live in dignity and independence and in that he succeeded. His decency, sense of humour and curious mind will be remembered by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents, Allan and Grace Weiss and survived by his siblings, Cari Weiss and Rami Weitz, Gerald and Marie-Helene Weiss and Russell Weiss and by his nieces and nephews, Gabriel and Hanna, Matthew and Jonathan and Emma, James, and Benjamin. Donations in Jason's memory may be made to the Life and Hope Foundation, lifeandhope.ca
.