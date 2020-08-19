You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Jay Allan BIGELOW

Jay Allan BIGELOW Obituary
JAY ALLAN BIGELOW Jay Allan Bigelow, better known to many as Garfield (not the cat) was born in Toronto in 1950 to Jim and Elaine Bigelow and died suddenly on August 14, 2020 after struggling with dementia for eight long years. Although he was deprived of the final chapter of his life, he was married to Susan, AKA Beane, for 50 years. He leaves her, his two well-loved children, Melissa and Jesse and his sister Lee behind. Jay was a Principal at WZMH Architects for many years and designed and built his dream house just before he became ill. He loved sports, whether playing or watching; he loved to travel; he was an accomplished artist and passionate about music, art, movies and exotic food. When Susan referred to her better half, she truly meant it; Jay was kind, generous, loving, supportive, gregarious, funny, intelligent and a good friend and colleague. One of his colleagues said, 'It is unusual to find someone who is competent but makes work fun; Jay always made work fun and we laughed a lot together'. He was a glass half full kind of person. The staff at One Kenton Place took wonderful care of their 'Papa Jay' for his last six years; he was a cherished resident, loved by all: a gentle soul. A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others. A gathering will be held at the house that Gar built at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society, CAMH or the Institute for Advancements in Mental Health (formerly SSO). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020
