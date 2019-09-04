You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
City Shul (The Bloor Street United Church)
300 Bloor Street West (at Huron Street)
Jay Stephen KEYSTONE

JAY STEPHEN KEYSTONE January 28, 1943 - September 3, 2019 Jay fought hard against the odds and after a year of living with cancer, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Jay will be remembered and missed by his devoted wife Margaret Mascarenhas who always cared for him deeply and lovingly; his five children - Danielle and Amos Adler, Kathryn Keystone, Jen Keystone, David Keystone, and Kevin Keystone and Aaron Sanderson, and their mother Donna Keystone; his grandchildren, Lylah, Brandon, Sydney, Jonah and Ezra; and his siblings - his identical twin brother Edward and Sue Keystone, his sisters Carolyn Keystone and Jim Meekison, Marianne Keystone and Charles Goldhar and Pam Keystone and Bob Miller. Jay graduated from University of Toronto Medical School in 1969 where he received the Cody gold medal for standing first in his class through all four years of medical school. He trained in internal medicine in Toronto and at the University of Michigan Medical Center. After obtaining his Fellowship in Internal Medicine, he studied at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine where he received his Masters in Clinical Tropical Medicine in 1974. Jay did fieldwork in Africa and South America following which, in 1977, he became the Director of the Tropical Disease Unit at the Toronto General Hospital, a position he held until 1997. During a sabbatical leave in South India in 1985, he trained as a leprologist at the Scheifflin Leprosy Research and Training Centre. He was a Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto and the Director of the Toronto Medisys Travel Health Clinic. He was president of the International Society of Travel Medicine, and the clinical group of the American Society of Tropical Medicine. An accomplished lecturer and author of more than 175 papers and chapters in many distinguished journals and textbooks, Jay was also the senior author of the premier textbook in travel medicine used throughout the world. In 2008 he was awarded the Ben Kean medal by the American Society of Tropical Medicine for his excellence in teaching and mentoring. In 2015 he was appointed to the Order of Canada, and in 2019 he was awarded the inaugural Distinguished Fellow Membership from the International Society of Travel Medicine. In addition to his professional credentials, Jay was known for his wonderful sense of humour, clever political incorrectness and lectures on travel medicine and how to give a presentation. He always said "Humour is an important tool in the practice of medicine: in teaching I use it to engage the learner; in practice it creates a relationship between me and the patient that levels the playing field and puts them at ease". The family is very grateful to all of the caregivers, nurses, and doctors who looked after Jay over the past year. To the staff at the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care thank you for always exceeding expectations. Lastly, a special thank you to Jay's friend and colleague Dr. Isaac Bogoch for his continuous advice and care. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at City Shul (The Bloor Street United Church), 300 Bloor Street West (at Huron Street). Interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Shiva after the interment at 131 Warren Road from Wednesday, September 4 until Friday, September 6. Shiva will continue with the Keystone (Adler) children at 326 Rushton Road on Saturday, September 7 until Tuesday, September 10 at noon. Shiva visiting hours at Warren Road: Wednesday until 5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Thursday 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Friday 1-5 p.m. Shiva visiting hours at Rushton: Saturday 7-9 p.m., Sunday and Monday 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Prayers every evening (except Friday) at 7:30 p.m. Donations would be appreciated to the Jay Keystone Memorial Fund for Global Health Research through The Benjamin Foundation 416- 780-0324 or online www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
