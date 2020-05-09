|
JAYNE GRESHAMPeacefully, on April 27, 2020 in her 89th year at the Isabel and Arthur Meighan Manor, Toronto, Ontario. Jayne is survived by her loving son Robert Gowans and his children Peter and Jessica Gowans. Jayne is predeceased by her husband Ralph (Ray) Gresham and son Douglas. Born in Toronto in 1931, Jayne attended Moulton College and trained as a Registered Nurse at St. Michael's Hospital where she then worked for many years. Jayne went on to attain her Teaching Degree and established the curriculum for and taught a pre-registered nursing course at Kingsmill Vocational School in Etobicoke where she was also the school nurse. As a single mother, in order to spend the maximum amount of time with her children, Jayne spent summers with them working at several notable sports camps as the Camp Nurse. Mom spent her retirement years between Healey Lake (summers), Naples, Florida (winters), and Toronto with her loving husband Ray. They travelled together extensively all over the world. After Ray's passing Jayne even went to Antarctica!! Most recently, Jayne was a member of the Rotary Club of Toronto - Eglinton chapter. Jayne's entertaining stories and card playing skills are legendary. Her home was always full of friends (new and old) and a place at the dining table was cherished for the companionship and the delicious food! Jayne's beloved Labradors were her steady friends over many years. Taking the dogs for a walk was always a reason for a good outing with family and friends. The family is grateful for the loving support of the staff of Infinite Care in addition to all the staff on 3West at Meighan Manor. Sadly, due to the COVID Pandemic there will be no visitation. Burial will occur in a private ceremony. A celebration of Jayne's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers we would ask that donations be made to The Salvation Army, St Michaels Hospital, Canadian Mental Health Association (CAMH) or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020