JEAN A. MCDONALD Jean passed away May 28, 2020, in her 94th year - beloved mother of Cliff (Liz); loving grandmother of Neil (Crystal), Scott (Seonghye) and David (Diane); and proud great-grandmother of Quinsey, Ellis, Sloane and Maxine. Jean's parents brought her to Canada from Scotland at a young age. She worked at Molson's for many years - with responsibilities that included a company newsletter. When her grandsons were growing up, she delighted them with many fun activities. She hosted an annual Easter egg hunt - a challenge eagerly accepted by the boys - one of whom can be heard in a video recording saying excitedly: 'The Easter Bunny can't fool us Grandma - we've been practicing.' Other adventures included feeding ducks in Etobicoke Creek, playing mini-golf, driving go- karts, going to movies, bowling, pizza lunches and overnight stays. She described those years as 'the happiest time of my life.' The happiness and love were mutual. Private family arrangements.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 3 to June 7, 2020