JEAN ANN SMART January 7, 1949 October 15, 2019 We announce the passing of this amazing lady, Jean Smart (née Bodkin) in her 71st year at the Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood. Family and friends are devastated by this sad news. Daughter of Florence (Gardiner) and the late Leigh Bodkin, Jean will be forever missed by her husband John, brother Doug Bodkin (Lorraine) of Bothwell, ON., and sister Loretta Johnson also of Bothwell. Beloved by mother-in-law Helen and the late John Smart, sister-in-law Darla and Bill McDonell, sister-in-law Cheryl Brown and Colin Nimmons. Jean was born in Chatham, Ontario and grew up on the family farm near Thamesville, Ontario. A graduate of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto. Jean started in retail pharmacy in Mississauga, and then became the Director of Pharmacy at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. In 1979, Jean realized a life- long dream when she purchased Heslip's Pharmacy in Creemore, ON., and established her own business known as Creemore Village Pharmacy. Jean served Creemore and the surrounding area for 35 years until she took retirement in 2014 due to her on-going battle against cancer. Initially diagnosed in1995 with bowel cancer, Jean later, with dignity and courage, battled liver cancer (2007), followed by lung cancer (2010) and most recently breast cancer in 2016 and 2018. Jean met future husband John on a blind date while attending her very first hockey game. They later married on December 15, 1973. Jean had many interests including cooking, reading, curling, baseball and hockey. She enjoyed the unique opportunity of attending some major sporting events such as the World Curling Championships, World Junior Hockey Championships and the first ever Baseball World Series played in Canada won by the Toronto Blue Jays. Jean was also passionate about travelling. In recent years, she particularly enjoyed renting a self-catering cottage in North Yorkshire, England. It was during these holidays to the United Kingdom that she was able to make new friendships and meet several prominent authors at Book Festivals that she and John attended. Jean was a tremendous supporter of all things Creemore, including the Creemore Tree Committee, Creemore Minor Hockey, Creemore Medical Centre, Creemore Minor Soccer, Creemore Figure Skating Club, Creemore Legion, Creemore Curling Club, Purple Hills Arts & Heritage Society, and the Creemore Horticultural Society. We would like to thank the compassionate and professional care provided by the staff at Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in Barrie, ON., and also at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood, ON., and in particular Dr. Lorna MacDougall who was always available when she was most needed. Visitation will be on Friday, October 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. John's United Church. A Celebration of Life service will take place at St. John's United Church in the picturesque Village of Creemore on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at the St. John's United Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation or to the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) Foundation in memory of Jean Smart. Friends may visit Jean's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019