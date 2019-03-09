JEAN ANNE CROWE September 21, 1923 - March 5, 2019 "Vanish, o night! Fade, you stars! At dawn, I will win" It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Jean Crowe at the Helen Henderson Care Centre in Amherstview, Ontario. She was 95. The matriarchal leader of the Crowe clan was born in Stratford, Ontario. After graduating from the nursing program at Toronto General Hospital, she became a stewardess with Trans-Canada Airlines, the precursor to Air Canada. In 1948, a headshot of her wearing her TCA uniform graced the cover of Liberty magazine with the caption "Canada's most marriageable girls." Her nursing career began in earnest in Cobourg, Ontario. Soon she and her family relocated to Kingston, where she worked as the triage nurse in the emergency department at Kingston General Hospital. Later in life, she began a new path as a real estate professional. Upon retirement she enjoyed her time swimming, reading, listening to music including the Three Tenors, and caring for her beloved bulldogs Bo and Cassius. Predeceased by her husband, Bill (1999); and brothers, Winfield and Ken; she is survived by children, Cathy, Bill (Lynn), David, Doug (Elena); and her nephew, Winfield Jr. who she treated as her fourth son. Mom was also a very proud grandmother to Idella (Kevin), Jeff, Leslie (Sean), Jessica, Alexa, Jacob, Benjamin and great-grandmother to Leroy, Rosario, Augustus, Sienna, and Zackary. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thanks to all the staff at Helen Henderson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ontariohealthcoalition.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019