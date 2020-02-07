|
JEAN ANNE McPHEDRAN 1925 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jean Anne (nee Young) on February 1, 2020, age 94, in Calgary, Alberta. Jean, the 'Green Machine' met her husband Dr. Tait McPhedran while head nurse at Toronto Wellesley Hospital. They began their journey in Toronto and moved to Calgary in 1969, raising 5 sons - Norman (Cathy), Peter (Susan), Duncan (Suzanne), Bruce (Karen) and James (Sue). Jean is also survived by her loving grandchildren Neil (Brenda), Kevin (Emily), Alison, Jackie, Cameron, Samantha, Sarah and Daniel, and three great-granddaughters Keira, Nora and Brooke. The love of her predeceased siblings Helen and Mary, her surviving brother Don Young, Yvonne McPhedran, and nieces and nephews (special mention to Bob Gray and Jeff Clarke) provided joy to Jean over the years. You had only to be in Jean's presence for a short while before realizing her significant role in the male dominated household. Comfortable with all life presented and consistent in her beliefs and values - Jean had strong conviction and will be remembered for the support and love she provided to her husband, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the very best type of mom in every way. Dr. Cathy Heaton took amazing care of Jean for 40 years. Our family applauds her dedication and care. Thank you also to the Wentworth Manor staff. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020