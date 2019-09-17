You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JEAN APPLEBAUM On Monday, September 16, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Lewis Applebaum. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Lily, Robin and Evy, Raymond and Ellace. Loving sister of the late Esther, Gert, and brother Ken. Sister-in-law of Max and May, Eve and the late Sid Bergstein, and Estelle. Devoted grandmother of Reuben, Lauren and Adam, Jessica and Jeff, Mark and Shelley, Jordan, Dana, Jared and Dane, Margaret and Rob (deceased), Stephanie and Tiernan, Victoria and Damion, and the late Benjamin. Devoted great-grandmother of Marley Drew, Sienna Blake, Dylan Benjamin, Isabelle Gray, Evan, Alexis, Kaila, Paige, Alex, Jackson, Zach, Sean, Bella, Beatrice, Jack, Theo, Aubrey, Anthony, and great- great-grandmother to Alia. At Benjamin's Park Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, for service on Thursday, September 19th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. www.benjamins.ca Interment at Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Shiva at The Terrace at Baycrest, 55 Ameer Avenue, on Thursday following Interment until 8 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Limited parking at the Terrace. Pay parking available in Baycrest parking lot in the western spots adjacent to the Terrace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019
