THE HONOURABLE JEAN BAZIN, Q.C. Jean Bazin (late Denyse Boucher Bazin) passed away peacefully at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, on December 12, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his adored daughters, Virginie and Frédérique (Robert Adams); his step-sons, Paul Trudeau (Gina Hunter), Philippe Trudeau (Isabelle Roberge); his step-daughter, Anne-Marie Trudeau (Patrik Chavarie); his grandchildren, William, Elliot, Maxime, Lola; as well as Naomi, Sabina, Charlotte, Rebecca, Olivier, Élianne and Nicolas. He also leaves to mourn his sister, Lyse; his two nieces, Catherine and Patricia; his companion, Nancy Brown; and many friends and family. Legal counsel at Dentons, he spent his entire career there since 1965. Born in Quebec on January 31, 1940, he studied at Laval University and was admitted to the Quebec Bar in 1965. He is president of the Association of the Young Bar of Montreal in 1970-1971, president of the Canadian Bar Association (1987-1988). He was appointed to the Senate in 1986 where he would sit until 1989. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1984 and in 2011 obtained the prestigious Ad.E. (Advocatus Emeritus) from the Barreau du Québec. Jean Bazin has been on the board of directors of companies including Laurentian Bank, Miranda Technologies, chairman of the board of directors of SGF in 2007 and in 2010 of Société Investissement Québec. Visitation to be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. at the Mount Royal Funeral Complex, 1297 Chemin de la Forêt Outremont (514-279-6540). Funeral service on Friday, January 10 at 11 a.m. at the St-Leon church, 4311 Boulevard Maisonneuve Ouest, Westmount. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital (www.fondationhmr.ca) or the Laval University Foundation (www.ulaval.ca/fondation/).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019