JEAN ELINOR DUSTAN (née Pattinson) Born on March 15, 1924 at Kalmar Villa on Duke Street in Bowmanville. Passed away on Friday August 30, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville. Married for 70 years to Terence Dustan. Mother of Robert (Kathy), James (Jenny), John and Susan. Grandmother of Pamela, David (Tiffany), Laura and Stephen. Great-grandmother of Olivia, Lennon, Aliesha and Abigail. Aunt to 9 nieces and nephews. Her many passions included family, cooking, baking, making clothing, knitting and especially gardening. She worked for many enjoyable years as a nurse at Women's College Hospital in Toronto, retiring at 70. Many thanks to the staff at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville and Ontario Shores as well as to all the Personal Support Workers and many others who have helped her so much in the last few years. The visitation will be on Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division St., Bowmanville. The service will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Anglican Church, 11 Temperance St., Bowmanville with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon and refreshments will be served at the church following the service. Online condolences may be placed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2019
