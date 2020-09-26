You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Jean Elizabeth Beasley HAYHOW
JEAN ELIZABETH BEASLEY HAYHOW In her 98th year of life, Jean peacefully passed away on the 19th of September to the great sorrow of daughters Marilynn (Randy Black) and Joanne (Walter Mascherin). Jean, proud grandmother of Matt (Tricia) and Leigh Mascherin, was also great grandmother to Connor and Jackson. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband, Rayner, with whom she shared 74 years of marriage. Jean was the only daughter of Percy and Beatrice Beasley and sister of Harry Beasley. A private family service will be held to celebrate her life of love and loyalty. The interment at Woodland Cemetery in Hamilton will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital Foundation. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
