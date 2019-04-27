You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
(416) 221-3404
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
View Map
JEAN ELIZABETH CAWKWELL Jean passed away at Greenview Lodge on April 22, 2019 at age 87. Dearly beloved wife to Henry (predeceased). Loving sister to Mary Evelyn McNab. Cherished mother to Richard, George (Laura), Roger (Gail) and Margaret (Cameron). She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren. Jean was a librarian at Richview Public Library in Etobicoke for 21 years. She will be missed for her great skill of selecting great children's and young adult books and her support of higher education. Friends may call at York Cemetery & Visitation Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York (North of Sheppard Ave., West of Yonge St., 416-221-3404), on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. Service to follow in the chapel at 10 a.m., followed by the interment. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to University of Toronto Faculty of Information or charity of choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
