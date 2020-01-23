You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean LEISHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Elizabeth LEISHMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Elizabeth LEISHMAN Obituary
JEAN ELIZABETH LEISHMAN (née McKee) Passed away peacefully in Burlington, Ontario on the morning of Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Her son Geoffrey Fletcher, daughter-in-law, Jean Elizabeth (nee Hunt) and grandson Grant were by her side. Jean was born December 14, 1930 in Victoria, B.C. to Robert Gerald McKee and Eleanor Colvin (nee Haddow). Jean was predeceased by her husband of 49 years William Fletcher (Sandy), brother, Robert G. (Bob) McKee, brother-in-law Edward Eaton (Ted), sister-in-law Patricia Ruth (nee Wilson), brother-in-law, McGregor, sister-in-law Burleigh (nee Ballantyne). She will be sorrowfully missed by her two daughters and their families: Gwen and Randy Ledyard, Julie and Norman Bruce. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Whitney (Jason), Sam (Emma), Jillian (Dean), Alan, Claire, Grant and Beth, and great-grandchildren: Charlie, Vivian, Cameron and Paxton. Jean was a wonderful quilter, gardener and enjoyed travel. Jean loved learning and was generous with her time. Jean, Mom, Granny taught all of us the values of patience, kindness and compassion. She was loved! There will be a family and friend gathering on May 16, 2020, in Clarksburg at St. George's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bruce Trail Conservancy or a charity of your choice. Online Condolences can be made at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -