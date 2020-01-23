|
|
JEAN ELIZABETH LEISHMAN (née McKee) Passed away peacefully in Burlington, Ontario on the morning of Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Her son Geoffrey Fletcher, daughter-in-law, Jean Elizabeth (nee Hunt) and grandson Grant were by her side. Jean was born December 14, 1930 in Victoria, B.C. to Robert Gerald McKee and Eleanor Colvin (nee Haddow). Jean was predeceased by her husband of 49 years William Fletcher (Sandy), brother, Robert G. (Bob) McKee, brother-in-law Edward Eaton (Ted), sister-in-law Patricia Ruth (nee Wilson), brother-in-law, McGregor, sister-in-law Burleigh (nee Ballantyne). She will be sorrowfully missed by her two daughters and their families: Gwen and Randy Ledyard, Julie and Norman Bruce. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Whitney (Jason), Sam (Emma), Jillian (Dean), Alan, Claire, Grant and Beth, and great-grandchildren: Charlie, Vivian, Cameron and Paxton. Jean was a wonderful quilter, gardener and enjoyed travel. Jean loved learning and was generous with her time. Jean, Mom, Granny taught all of us the values of patience, kindness and compassion. She was loved! There will be a family and friend gathering on May 16, 2020, in Clarksburg at St. George's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bruce Trail Conservancy or a charity of your choice. Online Condolences can be made at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020