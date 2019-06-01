|
|
JEAN ELIZABETH WRIGHT February 2, 1931 - May 26, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Jean Wright (nee McCaig) on May 26th in London, Ontario. Jean is predeceased by her husband Gordon. She is survived by her children, Doug (Jean), Caren (Steve), Devon (Eric), grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kevin, Cameron, and great grandchild, Elaina. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Any donations in Jean's name can be made to the Canadian Lung Association. (https:// www.lung.ca/get- involved/donate). More information can be found at www.affordablefuneral options.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019