JEAN-GILLES MÉTIVIER Died on August 31 at the age of 85. Survived by his wife, Mary Jean Métivier (née Haviland) and his sons, Eric (and Rita) of Toronto and Kurt (and Lori) of North Vancouver, B.C. Beloved grandfather of Christian, Nicholas, Justin and Alysha. Gilles was born in Eastview, Ontario (now Vanier) to Gérard Métivier and Elizabeth Henry. After starting his working life at The Coca-Cola Company in Ottawa, Gilles pivoted to his life's passion for education. Upon receiving his first degree, he followed his sense of adventure and duty to West Germany, where he was the school principal on Canadian Forces Base Baden-Soellingen (4-Wing). While at 4-Wing, he met and married Jean, the love of his life. Gilles and Jean settled in Cornwall, Ontario upon their return to Canada in 1964. This bustling town was booming after the construction of the St-Lawrence Seaway and needed educators. Gilles started as principal of Ecole élémentaire Ste-Thérèse. He then became vice-principal of General Vanier Secondary School, the founding principal of Tagwi Secondary School and later the principal at St-Lawrence High School. Gilles progressed to Superintendent of Schools and ultimately to Director of Education of the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Roman Catholic Separate School Board. A pioneer in education, Gilles brought alternative education to SD&G from the United States. He was also instrumental in the establishment of St. Joseph's Catholic Secondary School. Gilles served on the Board of the Children's Aid Society of SD&G. He helped found the Stormont Dundas Glengarry/Akwesasne Children's Treatment Centre, and the Tri-County Literacy Council. Gilles served on the Board of the Ontario Educational Leadership Centre, and was instrumental in ensuring its ongoing success when it was divested by the Ontario Ministry of Education in 1991. Gilles' passion for public service also extended to politics. He was elected Trustee of the SD&G Separate School board numerous times. He ran for Mayor of the City of Cornwall. He also sought nomination as the Liberal candidate for the provincial riding of Stormont, Dundas and Charlottenburgh. He successfully acted as campaign manager for the Honourable Ed Lumley and for Bob Kilger (M.P.). He also served as Chair of Finance Committee of St Francis de Sales Parish. Gilles was a frequent keynote speaker at conferences and an advisor to numerous Ministers at Queen's Park. In retirement Gilles led the Vision Cornwall strategic planning process and was a member of the City of Cornwall Committee of Adjustment. Through his career, Gilles received numerous awards and commendations from Members of Parliament, the Premier of Ontario, the Prime Minister of Canada and the Governor General of Canada. He was also awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal and the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada Medal. In private life, there was nothing Gilles wouldn't do for a friend, a neighbour or even a stranger in need. Gilles was a visionary and a builder, powered by boundless energy, eternal optimism and a genuine belief in the greater good. He was universally respected and admired. Gilles reminds us that everything is possible. Funeral arrangements under the care and direction of Lahaie & Sullivan, Cornwall Funeral Home, West Branch, 20 Seventh Street West, (613-932-8482). Attendance controlled Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in St. Francis de Sales Church at 11 a.m. A Private inurnment will take place at St. Lawrence Valley Cemetery at a later time. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully accepted at the Children's Treatment Centre childrenstreatmentcentre.ca
