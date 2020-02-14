|
JEAN ISABEL ALTON It is with great sadness that we announce that Jean Isabel Alton (née Young) in her 80th year peacefully passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeannie has now been reunited with her husband of 57 years, Anthony Edwin Alton; parents, Elsie and Donald Young; brother, Forrest; and guardians, Aunt Pearl and Uncle Stan Thompson. Jeannie will be especially missed by her loving sister, Ruth Anne and husband, Elmer Milbradt; sister-in-law, Shirley Tovey and family, cousins, Margaret Jean, Michaela and their families. Special thanks to her personal caregivers, family, friends, neighbours and Kelowna palliative medical team who provided loving support which allowed Jeannie to spend her final 5 weeks in her beautiful home overlooking the Okanogan Valley listening to the birds chirping outside her window. Jeannie will be sorely missed for all those who knew her as she was a beloved dedicated teacher to many young children, an avid skiier and hiker and an accomplished artist, pianist and gardener. As per Jeannie's wishes, there will be A Celebration of Life to be held in Kelowna and in Collingwood, Ontario at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020