JEAN ISABEL FARINTOSH (Sutherland) October 14, 1921- March 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a full life at Parkview Home, Stouffville. Doting wife to John (d. 1998). Much loved mother to Guy and Karen Farintosh, Mary and Mark Cullen. Adoring grandmother to Lynn Cullen (Rene Seemann), Heather Cullen (Martin Gauthier), Emma Cullen (Jonathan Dopson) Ben Cullen (Samantha Halloran) Geoff Farintosh. Great-grandmother to Claudia and Conrad Seemann, Neil and Robin Gauthier. Funeral to be held Thursday, March 12th, 1 p.m. at St. Phillips on the Hill, Unionville. Donations in Jean's memory would be gratefully received by St Phillips (spoth.ca) or Parkview Home Stouffville : 905-640-1911 X 1123 and appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020