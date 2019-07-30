You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jean Isobel HOWARD

Jean Isobel HOWARD Obituary
JEAN ISOBEL HOWARD (née Bowcock) Passed away at the Village of Tansley Woods on July 7, 2019 in her 97th year. She will be missed by her son, John (Susan); daughter, Marion (Rusty); son, Bob (Linda); grandchildren, Ryan, Sarah (Gunars), Carolyn and Clifford (Lori Anne). She was predeceased by her parents, Geoffrey and Florence (nee Jones) and her brother, Geoffrey. Jean was a high school teacher and an avid gardener. A Memorial Gathering will take place at Smith's Funeral Home, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Jean to the charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019
