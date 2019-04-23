You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Jean Laurie McRAE Obituary
JEAN LAURIE McRAE (nee Dryden) Jean, of Toronto, Ontario passed away peacefully with her immediate family at her side at Michael Garron Hospital (Toronto East General) on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 96. Jean was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1922, daughter of the late Alexander Laurie Dryden and Daisy Florence (nee Hawkins) of New Westminster, BC. Jean was married to the late George Donald McRae of Winnipeg who predeceased her in 1999. She was a loving and caring mother of Laurie (Gordon Demers), Donald (Heather) and predeceased by son David. Loving nana to Caitlin. Jean and George were married in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1944. Jean grew up in New Westminster, BC and later raised her family in Vancouver, BC, Oakville, Ontario and finally, Toronto, Ontario. Jean will be remembered as a wonderful homemaker, creative soul, a warm, caring mother to her children and grandchild and always a 'lady.' Special thanks for the kind, compassionate care she received at Ina Grafton Gage Home (Toronto) and staff at Michael Garron Hospital during her final hours. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario in Jean's memory. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019
