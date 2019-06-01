JEAN LEWINGTON August 1, 1920 - May 27, 2019 Evelyn Jean Bowie Lewington, resilient, independent and spirited to the end, passed away on her terms at Larigmoor Farm, with three generations of family members and beloved Willie, her Golden Retriever. She was born in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, England, the only daughter of Evelyn Minnie Raggett and Alexander Bowie. Orphaned at 10, she spent her early years in South Wales, with her younger brother, David, and older brother, Roderick. They predeceased her, as did older brothers Donald and Patrick. She grew into a vibrant, caring and good-humoured young woman who retained those traits throughout her life. In adversity, she maintained a spirited, pragmatic, optimistic outlook. In 1942, she joined the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS) in 1942, serving as a radar operator and ambulance driver until her discharge in 1945 as a Leading Wren. She married Peter Lewington in 1946 and a year later they emigrated to Canada. In 1952, they moved to Bryanston, Ont., purchasing what became Larigmoor Farm. When Peter established an additional career in farm writing, Jean typed all his interviews, stories and book manuscripts, also serving as proof-reader, editor and advisor. She was a formidable ally, including in precedent-setting court battles to protect farm land and drainage during pipeline installations. She had a deep love of the land and a keen, intuitive affinity for animals, finding practical remedies for remedies for sick or injured livestock. She is survived by her three children, Ann Lewington Rexe, Jennifer Lewington (George Pearson), Roger Lewington (Patricia Clayton). Grandchildren: Jessica Rexe (John Hesketh),Kate Rexe O'Connor, Deanna Rexe (Gerry Oleman), Trevor Lewington (Michelle Wilson),Meghan Lewington (Robert Bracken). Great-grandchildren: Hillary Rexe, Georgia Clayton, Charles Clayton,Emma Hesketh, Philippa Hesketh, Anna O'Connor, Evelyn O'Connor,Graeme Lewington, Dale Lewington, Claire Bracken, Nia Bracken. As a family, we are indebted to valued friends Larry and Mary Jane Kemp; the care provided by Don Ewart and his colleagues, especially Colleen Ruthig, of Better Ways for Seniors; and various marvellous nurses, among them Kayla Gammon and Ruth Saunders. The funeral service was conducted at St. John The Divine Anglican Church, 21557 Richmond Street at Medway Road, Arva on Thursday, May 30th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation the hour preceding from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Arva. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to London and Middlesex Humane Society, Doctors without Borders, Pioneer Park Association (Bayfield, Ont.), Royal Naval Lifeboat of St. David's, Wales, and St. Marys Healthcare Foundation. www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019