Wartman Funeral Home - Napanee Chapel - Napanee
448 Camden Road
Napanee, ON K7R 1G1
(613) 354-3722
Jean Marjorie MORRISON Obituary
JEAN MARJORIE MORRISON (nee Bier) Owner and publisher of the Napanee Beaver and Picton Gazette, peacefully at her home in Napanee on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Earl" Morrison (1978). Cherished mother of Chris, Toronto; Tracey (Mats) Lindberg, Collingwood; Leslie (Dan) Fournier, Orillia. Loving grandmother of Sarah (Brad), Elisa, Natalie, Carly, Jackson and Madeleine and great-grandmother of Bryson. Dear sister of Glenn Bier (Anna), Clarksburg, ON and predeceased by brother Nile and sister Leila Sawyers (Charles, dec). Fondly remembered by nephews Gregory, Randall, Peter and Michael Bier, and Mark Sawyers. The family will receive family and friends at the Wartman Funeral Home, Napanee Chapel on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. and October 16, 2019 from 12 - 1 p.m. Funeral Service to follow in the Chapel at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Interment at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Family and Children Services would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.wartmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
