Services
Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre
88 Brant Avenue
Brantford, ON N3T 3H3
(519) 752-4331
JEAN MARY COTTER CARSON July 4, 1923 - June 9, 2020 Passed away peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her husband Robert Orr (1997) and son Hugh Ogilvy (1999), Jean will be lovingly missed by her son Richard, daughter Ann (Valenzo), her grandchildren Matthew (Erin), Andrew (Margaret), Dwane (Tara), Roberto (Jocelyn), Juliana, Victoria, Miranda and her 5 great-grandchildren. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Jean came to Canada at age 7 when her mother and father, Arthur and Cicely Smith, moved to New Brunswick so that Jean and her brother George (predeceased) could be schooled in Canada. Educated at Rothesay-Netherwood School, New Brunswick, Jean graduated from Acadia University, in Nova Scotia, and Toronto Library School, U of T. Jean was a proud reference librarian in the Kitchener, Brantford, and Hamilton Region libraries. Jean was active in her life up until a fall and a broken hip at the end of April. It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to this lovely lady, Mum, Gran and Grandma. We love you and miss you. You will always be in our hearts. The family would like to thank the local LHIN and all the support staff who have been helping her these past 7 weeks. Funeral arrangements and interment will be held at a future date, coordinated through Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre, 88 Brant Ave. Brantford, 519-752-4331 and Grace Anglican Church in Brantford. In lieu of flowers donations to the Children's Wish Foundation or your local public library would be appreciated. Online condolences, donations and service details will be available at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Jean in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -