JEAN MARY HALE May 23, 1926 - November 5, 2020 Jean Hale, 94, a long time resident of Mississauga, Ontario, passed away peacefully November 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Dennis and her precious grandson, Gilbert. She is survived by her family: three children, Andrea, Stephen (Donna), Phil (Robin); 12 grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris), Patrick (Alisa), Andrew (Stephanie), Christine, Alex, Gabriele, Heidi (Joe), Geoffrey, Kirsten, Frances, Emily, Rebecca; and five great-grandchildren, Anelia, Jackson, Mila, Harley and Josie. Jean was born in Toronto in 1926. At age 11, her family left Toronto and returned to Kent, England, her mother's birth place. At age 13, just prior to the outbreak of World War II, Jean was evacuated by ship with several children, where she returned to Canada and lived with a family to finish her studies in Toronto. Due to financial difficulties, she left school at age 16 and began work with Bell Canada as a switchboard operator. Soon after she was promoted as an artist for the Yellow Pages. During this period, Jean was offered a full scholarship to the Ontario College of Art which she chose not to pursue due to financial reasons. It was 8 years later at the age of 21 when her parents first visited Jean in Toronto, then returned to London a year later in 1948. In 1951 Jean met her best friend and love of her life, Dennis, at a bowling event with Kew Beach Bible Study. They were married in 1953, welcomed a son in 1955, and twins in 1958. They moved to Lorne Park, Mississauga in 1962 where they were active members of the community for almost 60 years. Jean worked as a supply teacher, taught art classes for children with the City of Mississauga, and worked for AECL for several years. Jean's family was an important part of her life and they frequently bonded over Sunday night dinners where there was always an abundance of laughter. Some family favourites included Hockey Night in Canada, late night chats, summer barbeques and afternoon swims. There were memorable road trips to the Maritime provinces, Expo '67 in Montreal, trips to the US, summer cottage rentals at Nanmark on Lake Nipissing and ski trips to Quebec. Jean had many interests, but she was most passionate about painting. She was a known gifted and talented artist, a skill she perfected throughout the course of her life. She took classes at Sheridan College and OCAD and attended numerous workshops to hone her technique in painting. Jean would often set up her easel and paints at Bronte Harbour or Oakville Yacht Club; the sunsets, sailboats and the riverside offered favourite scenes for her watercolours. Jean was granted status as a Silver Member of the Toronto Water Colour Society as many of her works were selected for entry to various art exhibits. She was also a member of the Lakeshore Art Trail, a community-based art show tour that showcased local artists' works. Jean also pursued a successful business venture offering custom home portraits for clients in Oakville and Toronto. Jean enjoyed being active too; she played badminton, tennis, loved swimming, skiing and golf. Jean and Dennis had a strong social life, and enjoyed close friendships with their Martley Drive neighbours. They delighted in many years of travelling Europe together. In the winter months New Smyrna Beach, Florida was a favourite place to visit. Jean will be remembered for many things - she was an avid reader, a talented seamstress, enjoyed politics, loved her daily "Globe and Mail" and had a great sense of humour. She always challenged herself and urged her children to do the same. Jean was independent, decisive and was a model of strength in her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, a loving mother, and cared deeply for her 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jean will be deeply missed by her family and friends who knew and loved her.



