More Obituaries for Jean MORROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Olding MORROW

Jean Olding MORROW Obituary
JEAN OLDING MORROW (née Cruikshank) Jean Morrow, a proud Nova Scotian and resident of Toronto, passed away March 15, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Robert Stairs Morrow, Jean is survived by her five children: William (Ruth), Rich (Niguiar), Rob (Karen), Brenda (David) and Ross (Sandy). She took great pride in her family and was a loving grandmother to eleven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. Jean had the soul of an artist. She was a member of the Sumi-e Artists of Canada, a Life Member of the Milne House Garden Club, and an accredited horticultural judge with an encyclopedic knowledge of roses. Jean attended St. Andrews, St. Giles and Rosedale Presbyterian churches. She is fondly remembered by friends and family for her generous nature and the uncomplaining stoicism that she believed to be the foundation of character. We thank the staff of Belmont House and caregiver Angela Smart for their dedication and kindness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations gratefully received by the Belmont House Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020
